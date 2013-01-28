Elanders AB : Year-end Report 2012

January-December

Net sales increased by 5 % totaling MSEK 1,924 (1,839).

Operating result increased to MSEK 119 (110) and was affected positively by one-off items of MSEK 15 (25) net.

Result before tax increased to MSEK 93 (80), which was an improvement of 41 % not including one-off items.

Net result amounted to MSEK 45 (60) or SEK 2.05 (3.09) per share. Included in the net result is a tax expense of MSEK -22 attributable to a reevaluation of deferred tax assets due to that the Swedish company tax rate has been lowered.

Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 67 (93), of which acquisitions were MSEK -126 (-10).

In December Elanders made an important strategic acquisition in the USA of Midland Information Resources Company.

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.60 (0.50) per share.

The fourth quarter

Net sales were MSEK 527 (538).

The operating result amounted to MSEK 48 (57). The result included positive one-off items of MSEK 2 (25) net. Cleared of one-off items this was an improvement by 43 %.

The result before tax amounted to MSEK 41 (49).

The net result was MSEK 8 (37) or SEK 0.36 (1.92) per share. Included in the net result is a tax expense of MSEK -22 attributable to a reevaluation of deferred tax assets due to that the Swedish company tax rate has been lowered.

Operating cash flow totaled MSEK -20 (75), of which acquisitions were MSEK -126 (4).

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or via e-mail info@elanders.com. Questions concerning this report can be made to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Tel. +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

CFO

Tel. +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

P.O. Box 137

SE-435 23 Mölnlycke, Sweden

Phone +46 31 750 00 00

Elanders discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12:45 p.m. on 28 January 2013.

