Elanders AB : Year-end Report 2012

January-December
- Net sales increased by 5 % totaling MSEK 1,924 (1,839).
- Operating result increased to MSEK 119 (110) and was affected positively by one-off items of MSEK 15 (25) net.
- Result before tax increased to MSEK 93 (80), which was an improvement of 41 % not including one-off items.
- Net result amounted to MSEK 45 (60) or SEK 2.05 (3.09) per share. Included in the net result is a tax expense of MSEK -22 attributable to a reevaluation of deferred tax assets due to that the Swedish company tax rate has been lowered.
- Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 67 (93), of which acquisitions were MSEK -126 (-10).
- In December Elanders made an important strategic acquisition in the USA of Midland Information Resources Company.
- The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 0.60 (0.50) per share.
The fourth quarter
- Net sales were MSEK 527 (538).
- The operating result amounted to MSEK 48 (57). The result included positive one-off items of MSEK 2 (25) net. Cleared of one-off items this was an improvement by 43 %.
- The result before tax amounted to MSEK 41 (49).
- The net result was MSEK 8 (37) or SEK 0.36 (1.92) per share. Included in the net result is a tax expense of MSEK -22 attributable to a reevaluation of deferred tax assets due to that the Swedish company tax rate has been lowered.
- Operating cash flow totaled MSEK -20 (75), of which acquisitions were MSEK -126 (4).
Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or via e-mail info@elanders.com. Questions concerning this report can be made to:
Magnus Nilsson
President and CEO
Tel. +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner
CFO
Tel. +46 31 750 07 50
Elanders AB (publ)
(Company ID 556008-1621)
P.O. Box 137
SE-435 23 Mölnlycke, Sweden
Phone +46 31 750 00 00
Elanders discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12:45 p.m. on 28 January 2013.
