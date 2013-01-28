SeaBird Exploration Plc: Approved Prospectus and Subsequent Offering

Cyprus, 28 January 2013

Reference is made to the stock exchange notices dated 28 November 2012 and 25 January 2013 published by SeaBird Exploration Plc (the "Company") regarding the Private Placement (the "Private Placement") of New Shares and Subsequent Offering, the issue of shares in relation to which has been authorised by the EGM.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 28 January 2013 approved the prospectus (the "Prospectus") concerning the following:

Listing of 11,000,000 New Shares in SeaBird Exploration Plc issued in connection with a private placement completed on 27 November 2012 at a subscription price of NOK 7.50 per New Share.

Subsequent Offering and Listing on Oslo Børs of up to 1,500,000 Offer Shares in SeaBird Exploration Plc at a subscription price of NOK 7.50 per Offer Share. The offering is directed towards Eligible Shareholders only.

As defined in the Prospectus, the Application Period in the Subsequent Offering is from 30 January 2013 at 9:00 CET to 13 February 2013 at 16:30 CET. Only Eligible Shareholders can apply for shares in the Subsequent Offering. Eligible Shareholders are the shareholders of the Company as of 27 November 2012, as registered in the VPS on 30 November 2012, except for (i) shareholders who were given the opportunity to subscribe for New Shares in the Private Placement and holding more than 299,999 Shares, (ii) shareholders that participated in the Private Placement and (iii) shareholders who are restricted from participating in the Subsequent Offering due to laws and regulations in their home country jurisdiction.

The Prospectus will be made available on www.seabird.no, www.abgsc.no and www.arcticsec.no.

The 11,000,000 New Shares issued in the Private Placement have been registered on a separate ISIN (being ISIN CY0103252116) pending approval of the Prospectus and will assume the Company's ordinary ISIN and be listed and tradable on Oslo Børs from and including 29 January 2013.

For further information, please contact:

Dag Reynolds

CEO SeaBird Exploration

Phone: +47 90883737

Nils Haugestad

CFO SeaBird Exploration

Phone: +971 4 427 1700

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Quality (HSSEQ), combined with efficient collection of high quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

