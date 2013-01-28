ñol

REMINDER - Hydro's fourth quarter results 2012

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 6:40 AM | 2 min read

Please disregard this reminder should you already have registered to this event.

Hydro's fourth quarter results 2012 will be released at 07:00 CET (01:00 AM EST, 06:00 UK time), on Tuesday February 12, 2013. The quarterly report and presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time.

Presentation in OsloHydro will host a combined analyst and press conference at its corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo at 08:30 CET the same day. The presentation will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and CFO Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup and can also be seen on web TV.


Presentation in London/ Web presentation and Audio Conference Call
Hydro will host a combined analyst and press conference at
etc. venues, Bonhill House, 1-3 Bonhill Street, London EC2A 4BX at 15:00 UK Time (16:00 CET, 10:00 AM EST,) the same day. The presentation will be held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg and CFO Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup.

Please register on ir@hydro.com by February 8.

For a map of the venue, please see: http://www.etcvenues.co.uk/files/download/bonhill-directions/31

The presentation will be streamed live on www.hydro.com. There will be an opportunity to ask questions via the web.

To participate in the web presentation, please log in via www.hydro.com where all details will be posted.

Dial-in numbers for the Audio Conference Call:

+47 23 16 27 29                                     Norway Toll
+44 (0)20 3450 9987                              UK Toll
+1  646 254 3388                                   USA Toll
Confirmation Code:                              8709142

The web presentation will be available for two months on www.hydro.com.

 




