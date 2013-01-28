Neste Oil Corporation

Press Release

28 January 2013 at 1.00 pm (EET)



Neste Oil to publish its 2012 results on 5 February 2013



Neste Oil will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2012 results on Tuesday, 5 February 2013 at approximately 9 am (EET). The release will be available on the nesteoil.com website immediately after publishing.



A press conference in Finnish will be held on the same day at 11.30 am (EET) in Neste Oil's Head Office, Keilaranta 21, Espoo. www.nesteoil.com will feature English versions of the presentation materials.



A conference call in English for investors and analysts will be held on 5 February 2013 at 3:00 pm Finnish / 1:00 pm London / 8:00 am New York. The call-in numbers are as follows: Europe: +44 (0) 20 3106 4822 and US: +1 646 254 3363 (confirmation code: 3394489). The conference call can be followed at company's website. An instant replay of the call will be available until 12 February 2013 at +44 (0)20 3427 0598 for Europe and +1 347 366 9565 for the US (confirmation code: 3394489).

Neste Oil Corporation



Osmo Kammonen

Senior Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs



Further information: Osmo Kammonen, Senior Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs, tel. +358 10 458 4885



Neste Oil in brief

Neste Oil Corporation is a refining and marketing company concentrating on low-emission, high-quality traffic fuels. The company produces a comprehensive range of major petroleum products and is the world's leading supplier of renewable diesel. The company had net sales of EUR 11.9 billion in 2010 and employs around 5,000 people. Neste Oil's share is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki.

Neste Oil has been selected into the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and is also featured in the Ethibel Excellence investment register. The company is included in The Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable corporations. Forest Footprint Disclosure (FFD) has ranked Neste Oil as the best performer in the oil & gas sector. Further information: www.nesteoil.com.

This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf of Thomson Reuters clients.



The owner of this announcement warrants that:

(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and

(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the

information contained therein.



Source: Neste Oil Oyj via Thomson Reuters ONE



HUG#1673510

