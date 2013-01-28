ñol

The ruling of the Court of Appeal does not change the position of Kai Telanne, the President and CEO of Alma Media

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 4:32 AM | 2 min read

Alma Media Corporation Stock Exchange Release January 28, 2013 at 11:30 AM (EET)

THE RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL DOES NOT CHANGE THE POSITION OF KAI TELANNE, THE PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ALMA MEDIA

The Helsinki Court of Appeal has today sentenced Mr Kai Telanne, Alma Media's President and CEO to pay a fine for discrimination at work in connection with the termination of the director contract of Ms Johanna Korhonen in the autumn of 2008.

The Board of Directors of the company has evaluated the position of Mr Telanne as the President and CEO after the ruling announced today. Based on its comprehensive assessment, the Board of Directors considers that Kai Telanne continues to possess the credibility required in his position.

ALMA MEDIA CORPORATION
Board of Directors

Further information:
Mr Seppo Paatelainen, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 400 661 742

DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Stock Exchange
Main media

Alma Media in brief

Alma Media is a dynamic media company whose best-known products are Aamulehti, Iltalehti, Kauppalehti and Etuovi.com. Alma Media employs approximately 3,000 professionals. The company's revenue in 2011 totalled MEUR 316.2 with an operating margin of 13.3 per cent. Alma Media's share (ALN1V) is listed in the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Exchange. Read more at www.almamedia.com.




