THE RULING OF THE COURT OF APPEAL DOES NOT CHANGE THE POSITION OF KAI TELANNE, THE PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ALMA MEDIA

The Helsinki Court of Appeal has today sentenced Mr Kai Telanne, Alma Media's President and CEO to pay a fine for discrimination at work in connection with the termination of the director contract of Ms Johanna Korhonen in the autumn of 2008.

The Board of Directors of the company has evaluated the position of Mr Telanne as the President and CEO after the ruling announced today. Based on its comprehensive assessment, the Board of Directors considers that Kai Telanne continues to possess the credibility required in his position.

