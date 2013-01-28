Lindab's report for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 will be presented on 13 February

Lindab's Report will be made public on 13 February 2013 at 07:40 am (CET).



An audiocast telephone conference will be held at 09:30 (CET). The report will be presented by David Brodetsky, President and CEO, and Per Nilsson, CFO.

To access the telephone conference, please call UK +44 (0) 20 336 453 72 a few minutes before the scheduled start. Alternatively, call the Swedish number +46 (0) 8 505 564 81.

The conference and presentation can also be followed live online via the link , or via Lindab's homepage.







A presentation including comments by CEO David Brodetsky and CFO Per Nilsson will be published in Flash format on the homepage in connection with the report.

The information here is that which Lindab International AB has willingly chosen to make public or that which it is obliged to make public according to the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act.

Contacts:

LINDAB

David Brodetsky, CEO

Email: david.brodetsky@lindab.com

Mobile: +46 (0)73 274 5418

Lindab - A Ventilation and Building Products company:

Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system solutions primarily in steel for simplified construction and improved indoor climate.

The business is carried out within three business areas, Ventilation, Building Components and Building Systems. The products are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency, consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of service. Altogether, this increases customer value.

The Group had sales revenue of SEK 6,878 m in 2011, was established in 31 countries and had approximately 4,300 employees. The main market is non-residential construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts for 20 percent of sales. During 2011, the Nordic market accounted for 46 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe as well as other former Soviet states) for 23 percent, Western Europe for 28 percent and other markets for 3 percent of total sales.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm, Mid Cap. For more information visit www.lindabgroup.com

