Alma Media Corporation Stock Exchange Release January 28, 2013 at 09:15 (EET)



ALMA MEDIA'S PRESIDENT AND CEO COMMENTS THE RULING BY THE COURT OF APPEAL



The Helsinki Court of Appeal has imposed a fine of 15 day-fines on Mr Kai Telanne, Alma Media's President and CEO for to discrimination at work in connection with the termination of the director contract of Ms Johanna Korhonen in the autumn of 2008. One member of the Court of Appeal would not have imposed a penalty. The charges were heard in the District Court in the spring of 2011, and the District Court dismissed the charges.



Kai Telanne, President and CEO of Alma Media comments the ruling as follows: "The director contract with Johanna Korhonen was not terminated on the grounds stated by her and I do not consider the ruling by the Court of Appeal as fair and just. I will examine the grounds of the ruling carefully and consider an application to the Supreme Court for a leave to appeal. At this point, I have no further comments on the case."



Alma Media in brief



Alma Media is a dynamic media company whose best-known products are Aamulehti, Iltalehti, Kauppalehti and Etuovi.com. Alma Media employs approximately 3,000 professionals. The company's revenue in 2011 totalled MEUR 316.2 with an operating margin of 13.3 per cent. Alma Media's share (ALN1V) is listed in the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Exchange.

