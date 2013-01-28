Mika Vehviläinen to be Cargotec's new President and CEO as of 1 March 2013

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 28 JANUARY 2013 AT 8.30 A.M. (EET)

Cargotec's Board of Directors has in its meeting on 27 January, 2013 appointed Mr. Mika Vehviläinen (M.Sc. (Econ.), b. 1961, as Cargotec's new President and CEO. Vehviläinen will start at Cargotec on 1 March 2013. Tapio Hakakari, Cargotec's Vice Chairman of the Board, will continue as the interim President and CEO until 28 February 2013.

Mika Vehviläinen is currently the President and CEO of Finnair Plc. Previously he has held senior leadership positions at Nokia Siemens Networks and Nokia, and has worked in logistics and service development duties in the United States and in Asia.

"During his successful international career, Vehviläinen has convincingly proven his leadership and result creating skills even during difficult circumstances. The Board is certain that under his management Cargotec is well prepared to face the future changes and challenges," states Cargotec's Chairman of the Board Ilkka Herlin.

"The importance of transport and logistics will continue to increase in the future. Cargotec as the forerunner in cargo handling solutions offers an interesting challenge. I am excited to develop Cargotec business further, together with the whole personnel," says Vehviläinen.

Mika Vehviläinen's CV and picture are attached on this release. His remuneration has been described as part of the CV.

Press conference

Cargotec will host a press conference on the appointment on Monday 28 January 2013 at 10 a.m. EET at its head office Porkkalankatu 5, Helsinki, Finland (register at the reception on the 6th floor). The press conference will be held in Finnish. Ilkka Herlin, Cargotec's Chairman of the Board, and Tapio Hakakari, Vice Chairman of the Board and the interim President and CEO, as well as Mika Vehviläinen will be present.

