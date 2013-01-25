Risk Sciences Group Restructures into Two Divisions with New Leaders

Refreshed Operating Model Provides Greater Client Focus and Efficiency

ATLANTA (January 22, 2013) - Atlanta-based Risk Sciences Group (RSG®), a leading provider of risk management information systems (RMIS), announced a strategic restructuring of the company's operations. The restructuring involves dividing the company into two divisions, Bundled and Unbundled, and the promotion of two experienced executives to manage the divisions.

According to Mark J. Stergio, CPCU, chief executive officer, Risk Sciences Group, the Bundled division will partner with RSG's parent companies, Broadspire® (BSI) and Crawford & Company, to drive business domestically and internationally, while Unbundled operations will focus on the growth and service of RSG's direct clients. Heading up the new divisions are Sally Sinden Williams, vice president of Bundled, and John Thurman, vice president of Unbundled, both long-term leaders of BSI and RSG.

"Our Bundled division will be able to leverage the global footprint of Crawford & Company, while Unbundled now provides more streamlined and direct client contact, said Stergio. "I'm pleased to say that we have seen growth in Bundled and Unbundled both domestically and internationally. Sally and John have deep RMIS and RSG experience, and I'm confident they will lead their divisions to increased success".

Stergio added that the company has also had strong new business growth enabled by Risk Sciences Group's RMIS Dmitri Suite®. This growth has been realized via new commercial clients, insurance carriers, and insurance brokers. With this growth comes the need for increased staff and RSG is now hiring. RSG is looking for new staff members to immediately fill nine critical, newly-created positions. The positions range from technical support, account management, and sales support to billing support and product management. For more information about the opportunities and to apply on-line, please visit http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/about-us/careers.aspx.

RSG has also relaunched its website - www.RiskSciencesGroup.com - to reflect its new structure.

RSG and Broadspire are both business units of Crawford & Company CRDA, the world's largest independent provider of claims management solutions. RSG serves as a RMIS provider for both Crawford's clients and standalone clients, and reports to Broadspire.

About Risk Sciences Group (RSG)

Since 1978, RSG has been dedicated to delivering risk management information systems (RMIS) that provide the ability to track multi-coverage claims and enterprise-wide exposures to risks. Because effective risk management depends on a high degree of data integrity and quality, RSG maintains highly accurate and credible databases on behalf of each client. RSG's RMIS solutions, which include flexible business intelligence tools and expert account management, help risk managers accurately analyze pre- and post-loss trends to guide their business decisions. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Crawford & Company, RSG supports the Broadspire business unit with TPA RMIS solutions as well as an independent client base with advanced RMIS solutions.

About Broadspire

Broadspire, a leading international third party administrator, provides risk management solutions designed to help clients improve their financial results. Broadspire offers casualty claim and medical management services to assist large organizations in achieving their unique goals, increasing employee productivity and reducing the cost of risk through professional expertise, technology and data analytics. As a Crawford Company, Broadspire is based in Atlanta, Ga., with 85 locations throughout the United States. Services are offered by Crawford & Company under the Broadspire brand in Europe, including the United Kingdom.

About Crawford

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Crawford & Company (www.crawfordandcompany.com) is the world's largest independent provider



of claims management solutions to the risk management and insurance industry as well as self-insured entities, with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Crawford System of Claims Solutionsoffers comprehensive, integrated claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for major product lines including property and casualty claims management, workers compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbols CRDA and CRDB.

For more information, please contact:

John L'Abate, public relations manager

404.300.1908 (office)

404.226.2931 (cell)

jwlaba@us.crawco.com





