Kingdom of Sweden issues 4 billion euro to the Riksbank

Kingdom of Sweden issues EUR 4 billion (approximately SEK 35 billion) in a new five- year benchmark to a yield of 0.931 per cent. The proceeds are part of the on-lending to the Riksbank.

The deal was quickly oversubscribed. The bids exceeded EUR 6 billion and came from over 100 investors.

- We fund at very low yields, particularly in comparison with the large sovereigns within the Eurozone. Sweden's strong finances contribute to attractive terms, says Maria Norström, Head of Funding.

Central banks bought over half of the transaction. Asset managers and pension- and insurance companies represented 16 and 14 per cent respectively. The remainder went to banks and corporates. Around 30 per cent of the bond was sold to Nordic investors and 24 per cent to other European countries. The balance was placed in Asia, the Americas and the Middle East.

Sweden keeps its position as a safe and attractive credit according to the lead managers. It shows that Sweden with its top rating is able fund also in size at good levels.

Terms and conditions Issuer Kingdom of Sweden Size EUR 4.0 billion Coupon 0.875 % Maturity 2018-01-31 Price 99.728 % Yield 0.931 % Spread versus Euro mid swaps minus 20 basis points Spread versus Benchmark plus 23.4 basis points Lead managers Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland

For more information, please contact:

Anna Sjulander, Deputy Head of Funding, +46 8 613 47 77

