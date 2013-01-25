GoGold Resources (TSX:GGD) Moves up to the Toronto Stock Exchange - Video on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia, January 25, 2013 - The common shares of GoGold Resources have started trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GGD. The company retains the same symbol it previous had on the TSX Venture Exchange.

GoGold Resources is a Canadian-based, mineral resource company with properties in Mexico and Canada. The company's flagship property, San Diego, is in Durango, Mexico and is currently the focus of GoGold's exploration efforts.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video news alert" which provides an overview of GoGold Resources. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "GoGold" in the search box.

The massive 70,987 hectare San Diego property is part of the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold-Silver Belt, one of the largest epithermal precious metal regions in the world and host to the majority of Mexico's gold and silver deposits. The San Diego area contains an epithermal gold/silver system that extends for more than 35 kilometres.

Widespread gold in quartz veins, breccias and stockworks occurs over the length of the system. Gold and silver are exposed at the surface and the hillsides are punctuated with dozens of small hand dug mines. Although the district has been mined on a small scale since the 1700s there has been very little modern exploration.

The property contains multiple geological exploration targets, each representing potentially impressive bulk mineable and/or underground operations. To date, over 2000 gold, silver, and copper samples have been gathered from just a few exploration targets within the property. Numerous unexplored targets still remain, providing excellent potential for long-term exploration upside.

GoGold President and CEO, Terry Coughlan has stated, "The area is reminiscent of when I first visited Ocampo in 1999 where we developed one of the largest gold mines in Mexico which now employs over 3,000 people. GoGold today is well positioned financially and we look forward to advancing our exploration activities in the district."

With approximately 153 million shares outstanding, and a current $1.29 share price, the company is capitalized at $198 million.

For more information about the company and its other properties please visit the company's website www.gogoldresources.com or contact Sean Tufford, the company's Vice President of Corporate Development at 902-482-1998 or by email at sean@gogoldresources.com.

InvestmentPitch.com specializes in producing short three minute videos based on research reports and significant news releases, as well as a producing a library of educational video modules that can be filmed by financial advisors for use as introductory and lead generation tools. The company also produces corporate video interviews and captures live presentations at investment conferences and other special venues.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch.com

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com



GGD Moves up to the Toronto Stock Exchange - Video on Investmentpitch.com &c1=1673403&c2=D=Referer" border="0"/>

This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf of Thomson Reuters clients.



The owner of this announcement warrants that:

(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and

(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the

information contained therein.



Source: InvestmentPitch via Thomson Reuters ONE



HUG#1673403

