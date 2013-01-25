OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 25, 2013 at 5.45 PM

Outotec ranked the world's 12th most sustainable company on The Global 100 list

Outotec ranked 12th in the The Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable companies. This is the first time Outotec was included in the index. Overall, the Global 100 drew companies from 22 countries on six continents. The annual listing was announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland earlier this week.

Corporate Knights media and investment research company has screened all global mid and large cap listed companies for the Global 100 list. Of these 4,000 companies, the 350 most sustainable were selected for further analysis, measuring their performance against 12 indicators.

Commenting on this year's Global 100, Toby Heaps, Corporate Knights CEO, remarked, "the Global 100 are leading a resource productivity revolution, transforming waste into treasure and doing more with less. They are steering our civilization away from ecological overshoot and back to a place of balance with our planet."

Also announced last week, Outotec was recognized in another sustainability index, the RobecoSAM 2013 Sustainability Yearbook as a company who achieved the largest proportional improvement in the sustainability performance within their sector.

"These are great achievements and world-class recognitions. At Outotec the bar for sustainability with all aspects - economical, environmental and social - is set high and our rankings prove that we are on the right track after having steadily improved our reporting and performance", says Minna Aila, Head of Communications and Corporate Responsibility.

Outotec's sustainability reporting

Outotec reports according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines. The sustainability report of 2012 from last year will be published in March. The report 2011 as a whole is available at www.outotec.com/sustainability.

