Merriman Capital Announces Sponsorship Of EPM Mining Ventures, Inc. On OTCQX

SAN FRANCISCO - January 25, 2013 - Merriman Capital, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Merriman Holdings, Inc. MERR, announced today that it will serve as the Principal American Liaison (PAL) for EPM Mining Ventures, Inc. EPKMF as it begins trading on OTCQX®. The Company announced today that it is now trading on the OTC market's highest tier, the OTCQX.

OTCQX is the premier tier of the OTC markets. OTCQX traded companies are distinguished from more than 9,000 securities traded Over-the-Counter. These companies meet more stringent financial standards and undergo a qualitative review process. For international issuers, a PAL is selected by an OTCQX traded company to serve as a liaison between the issuer and the U.S. market. The PAL can help the issuer communicate more effectively with the U.S. investment community by leveraging the PAL's resources and capital markets experience. PAL eligibility is limited to FINRA member investment banks or ADR banks.

"We are very pleased to add EPM Mining Ventures to our expanding universe of OTCQX companies," commented Douglas Rogers, Managing Director of Merriman's Capital Markets Advisory Group. "Supporting our clients with advice on best practices regarding their material information and financial reporting requirements is a key component of our advisory platform at Merriman. We look forward to sponsoring and supporting the EPM Mining Ventures management team in our capacity as their PAL to the OTCQX market."

About Merriman Capital, Inc.

Merriman Capital, Inc. is an advisory-focused registered investment bank that provides equity and options execution services, market making, and differentiated research for high growth companies. The firm also provides capital formation, advisory, and M&A services. Merriman Capital, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Merriman Holdings, Inc. MERR and is the leading investment banking firm for OTCQX companies. For more information, please go to www.merrimanco.com.

Merriman Capital, Inc. is a registered broker-dealer and member of The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) www.finra.org and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) www.sipc.org.

About EPM Mining Ventures, Inc.

EPM Mining Ventures Inc. (EPM) is a Canada-based company and is in an exploration-stage potash development company. Primarily focused on the Sevier Dry Lake region in Utah, EPM is covering over 120,000 acres for production of potash and other minerals. EPM had also engaged in the exploration and sale of oil and natural gas before Peak Minerals Canada became a wholly owned subsidiary of EPM. For more information please visit the company's website at www.epmmining.com.

About OTCQX

The OTCQX marketplace is the premier tier of the U.S. OTC market. Investor-focused companies use the quality-controlled OTCQX platform to offer investors transparent trading, superior information, and easy access through their regulated U.S. broker-dealers. The innovative OTCQX platform offers companies and their shareholders a level of marketplace services formerly available only on a U.S. stock exchange. For more information and to view a full list of OTCQX companies, visit www.otcqx.com.

Note to Investors

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of the Company. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K/A filed on April 30, 2012 and the Form 10-Q filed on November 14, 2012. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Form 10-K/A filed on April 30, 2012 and the Form 10-Q filed on November 14, 2012, together with this press release and the financial information contained herein, are available on our website, www.merrimanco.com. Please click on "Investor Relations."

