Corning Powers Wireless Communications at Key Locations in New Orleans in Time for Super Bowl XLVII



Distributed Antenna Systems to enhance wireless communications at

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and six area hotels

HICKORY, N.C. - Corning MobileAccess, part of Corning Incorporated's GLW Telecommunications segment, today announced its Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) have been installed at several prominent locations throughout New Orleans -- the host city of Super Bowl XLVII -- providing always-on wireless coverage and fast, reliable data service. The systems will enable mobile users at several major locations in the city to easily communicate, post status updates, check scores and statistics, and share photos.

This is the sixth time the Corning MobileAccess DAS has been deployed in the Super Bowl host city, and the second year in a row. Last year, the DAS was installed in Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium in advance of Super Bowl XLVI. Previous installations took place at Reliant Park, Houston, for Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004; ALLTEL Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla., for Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005; Ford Field, Detroit, for Super Bowl XL in 2006; and University of Phoenix Stadium, for Super Bowl XLII in 2008.

In anticipation of Super Bowl XLVII, the DAS was deployed at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where representatives expect more than 75,000 visitors during Super Bowl weekend. The convention center will host several Super Bowl-related events, including the NFL Experience Driven by GMC, an interactive theme park, which will offer great opportunities for fans to upload pictures, download videos, send texts and more, making reliable, fast cellular communications a necessity. Gulf Coast Real Estate Consultants, which provides telecommunications services to many organizations, will manage the deployment at the convention center.

The DAS has also been installed at six major New Orleans hotels. The total area covered includes nearly 450,000 square feet of meeting space and more than 5,500 guest rooms across all of the locations, including hotels that will host players from the two competing teams.

"The Corning MobileAccess DAS is powerful enough to help us support and enhance wireless services for our visitors, not only during the Super Bowl but at several other large events we will be hosting this year," said Paul O'Connell, director of technology services, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. "In fact, the National Football League hired a third party to survey the cellular network in and around our location and determined the DAS can handle the massive amount of wireless traffic expected, eliminating the need for carriers to deploy temporary cellular solutions. The flexibility of the system will also allow us to easily expand the DAS to support our preparations to add a new hall to our ever-growing facility."

"We're thrilled to be providing Super Bowl fans and New Orleans visitors with a great wireless experience," said Bill Cune, vice president of Strategy and Business Development, Corning Cable Systems. "Combined with our fiber connectivity solutions, the Corning MobileAccess DAS offers facilities the best possible infrastructure for high-traffic events."

For additional information on Corning MobileAccess DAS solutions visit http://www.corning.com/mobileaccess.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which are based on current expectations and assumptions about Corning's financial results and business operations, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include: the effect of global political, economic and business conditions; conditions in the financial and credit markets; currency fluctuations; tax rates; product demand and industry capacity; competition; reliance on a concentrated customer base; manufacturing efficiencies; cost reductions; availability of critical components and materials; new product commercialization; pricing fluctuations and changes in the mix of sales between premium and non-premium products; new plant start-up or restructuring costs; possible disruption in commercial activities due to terrorist activity, armed conflict, political or financial instability, natural disasters, adverse weather conditions, or major health concerns; adequacy of insurance; equity company activities; acquisition and divestiture activities; the level of excess or obsolete inventory; the rate of technology change; the ability to enforce patents; product and components performance issues; retention of key personnel; stock price fluctuations; and adverse litigation or regulatory developments. These and other risk factors are detailed in Corning's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day that they are made, and Corning undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning Incorporated (www.corning.com) is the world leader in specialty glass and ceramics. Drawing on more than 160 years of materials science and process engineering knowledge, Corning creates and makes keystone components that enable high-technology systems for consumer electronics, mobile emissions control, telecommunications and life sciences. Our products include glass substrates for LCD televisions, computer monitors and laptops; ceramic substrates and filters for mobile emission control systems; optical fiber, cable, hardware & equipment for telecommunications networks; optical biosensors for drug discovery; and other advanced optics and specialty glass solutions for a number of industries including semiconductor, aerospace, defense, astronomy, and metrology.

Media Relations Contacts:

Stephanie Hicks

(828) 291-6016

stephanie.hicks@corning.com

Joseph M. Dunning

(607) 974-5006

dunningjm@corning.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ann H.S. Nicholson

(607) 974-6716

nicholsoas@corning.com

Follow Corning: RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Follow Corning Cable Systems: YouTube





This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf of Thomson Reuters clients.



The owner of this announcement warrants that:

(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and

(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the

information contained therein.



Source: Corning Incorporated via Thomson Reuters ONE



HUG#1673157

