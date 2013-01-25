American Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution

DENVER, CO -January 25, 2013- American Midstream Partners, LP AMID announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4325 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, or $1.73 per unit on an annualized basis. The cash distribution will be paid on February 14, 2013, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2013, together with the general partner of American Midstream Partners, LP. The ex-dividend date is February 5, 2013.

About American Midstream Partners

Denver-based American Midstream Partners, LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a diversified portfolio of natural gas midstream energy assets. The company provides midstream services in the Gulf Coast and Southeast regions of the United States. For more information about American Midstream Partners, LP visit www.AmericanMidstream.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, projections of operational volumetrics and improvements, growth projects, cash flows and capital expenditures. We have used the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "potential," and similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors which are described in greater detail in our filings with the SEC. Please see our Risk Factor disclosures included in Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011 filed on March 19, 2012, as supplemented by our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on November 15, 2012, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 14, 2012. All future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the previous statements. We undertake no obligation to update any information contained herein or to publicly release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or that we become aware of, after the date of this press release.

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of American Midstream Partners, LP's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of American Midstream Partners, LP 's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not American Midstream Partners, LP, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.





