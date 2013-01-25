Invitation to REC's fourth quarter presentation

Sandvika, Norway - January 25, 2013: REC (Renewable Energy Corporation ASA) will release its fourth quarter results for 2012 on Wednesday February 8, 2013 just after 07:00 AM CET.



Morning program:

On the release day, President and CEO Ole Enger of REC will give a presentation together with other members of the management team. The presentation will take place at 08:00 hrs Norwegian time/CET at Shippingklubben, Haakon VII's gt. 1, Vika, Oslo (www.shippingklubben.no).

The presentation, held in English, will be broadcasted live over the internet, and can be accessed from: www.recgroup.com.



It will also be possible to listen to the presentation through a conference call. Please make sure to dial in 10 minutes prior to scheduled start time on one of the following numbers:



Confirmation code: 9342165

Norway Toll Free: 800 56 053

UK Toll Free: 0800 279 4841

USA Toll Free: 1877 249 9037

International Toll: +44 (0)20 3364 5381

Afternoon program:

REC will further host an analyst conference call with possibilities for questions and answers later the same day at 15:00 CET. Please make sure to dial in at least 5 minutes ahead of time to finalize your registration:



International dial in: +47 2318 4540, please state your name and company.



Immediately after the call, a replay of the conference call will be made available. To access, please dial +47 2318 4502 and use the following procedure:

Type pincode 1524 followed by # (pound-sign) Continue by typing reference number 524 followed by # (pound-sign)

For further information, please contact



Mikkel Tørud,

SVP Investor Relations & Business Development, REC

Telephone: +47 976 99 144

Email: mikkel.torud@recgroup.com



About REC

REC is a leading global provider of solar electricity solutions. With nearly two decades of expertise, we offer sustainable, high-performing products, services and investment opportunities for the solar and electronics industries. Together with our partners, we create value by providing solutions that better meet the world's growing electricity needs. Our 2,400 employees worldwide generated revenues of more than NOK 13 billion in 2011, approximately EUR 1.7 billion or USD 2.4 billion. To see more of what REC can offer, visit www.recgroup.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf of Thomson Reuters clients.



The owner of this announcement warrants that:

(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and

(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the

information contained therein.



Source: Renewable Energy Corporation ASA via Thomson Reuters ONE



HUG#1673301

