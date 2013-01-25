SeaBird Exploration Plc: Extraordinary General Meeting

Cyprus, 25 January 2013

The Extraordinary General Meeting of SeaBird Exploration Plc ("SeaBird") is completed. The proposal on the agenda was adopted.

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of SeaBird has approved the increase of authorized shares by 1,500,000 to 51,500,000, whereof 42,425,978 shares are currently issued.

For further information, please contact:

Dag Reynolds

CEO SeaBird Exploration

Phone: +47 90883737

Nils Haugestad

CFO SeaBird Exploration

Phone: +971 4 427 1700

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Quality (HSSEQ), combined with efficient collection of high quality seismic data. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

