Publishing of Outotec's Financial Statements Review 2012

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 6:02 AM | 2 min read

OUTOTEC OYJ    STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE           JANUARY 25, 2013 AT 1.00 PM

PUBLISHING OF OUTOTEC'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REVIEW 2012

Outotec's Financial Statements Review for 2012 will be published on Thursday, February 7, 2013 at 9.00 am (Finnish time).

A briefing will be held in Helsinki, Finland on the same day at 2.00 pm.

BRIEFING

Date: Thursday, February 7, 2013
Time: 2.00 pm (Finnish time)
Venue: Hotel Scandic Simonkenttä, Simonkatu 9, Helsinki

JOINING VIA WEBCAST

You may follow the briefing via a live webcast at www.outotec.com. The webcast will also be recorded and published on Outotec's website for on demand viewing.

JOINING VIA TELECONFERENCE

You may also join the briefing by telephone. To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

FI/UK: +44 20 7162 0025
US/CANADA: +1 334 323 6201
Password: 927291

In addition, an instant replay service of the conference call will be available until midnight on February 10, using the following numbers:

FI/UK: +44 20 7031 4064
US: +1 954 334 0342
Access code: 927291

The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 529 2003, mobile +358 400 954 141
e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.outotec.com




This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf of Thomson Reuters clients.

The owner of this announcement warrants that:
(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and
(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the
information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Thomson Reuters ONE
HUG#1673270

