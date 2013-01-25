OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE JANUARY 25, 2013 AT 1.00 PM

PUBLISHING OF OUTOTEC'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REVIEW 2012

Outotec's Financial Statements Review for 2012 will be published on Thursday, February 7, 2013 at 9.00 am (Finnish time).

A briefing will be held in Helsinki, Finland on the same day at 2.00 pm.

BRIEFING

Date: Thursday, February 7, 2013

Time: 2.00 pm (Finnish time)

Venue: Hotel Scandic Simonkenttä, Simonkatu 9, Helsinki

JOINING VIA WEBCAST

You may follow the briefing via a live webcast at www.outotec.com. The webcast will also be recorded and published on Outotec's website for on demand viewing.

JOINING VIA TELECONFERENCE

You may also join the briefing by telephone. To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

FI/UK: +44 20 7162 0025

US/CANADA: +1 334 323 6201

Password: 927291

In addition, an instant replay service of the conference call will be available until midnight on February 10, using the following numbers:

FI/UK: +44 20 7031 4064

US: +1 954 334 0342

Access code: 927291

The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.

OUTOTEC OYJ

Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations

tel. +358 20 529 2003, mobile +358 400 954 141

e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com

