OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE JANUARY 25, 2013 AT 1.00 PM
PUBLISHING OF OUTOTEC'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS REVIEW 2012
Outotec's Financial Statements Review for 2012 will be published on Thursday, February 7, 2013 at 9.00 am (Finnish time).
A briefing will be held in Helsinki, Finland on the same day at 2.00 pm.
BRIEFING
Date: Thursday, February 7, 2013
Time: 2.00 pm (Finnish time)
Venue: Hotel Scandic Simonkenttä, Simonkatu 9, Helsinki
JOINING VIA WEBCAST
You may follow the briefing via a live webcast at www.outotec.com. The webcast will also be recorded and published on Outotec's website for on demand viewing.
JOINING VIA TELECONFERENCE
You may also join the briefing by telephone. To register as a participant for the teleconference and Q&A session, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event:
FI/UK: +44 20 7162 0025
US/CANADA: +1 334 323 6201
Password: 927291
In addition, an instant replay service of the conference call will be available until midnight on February 10, using the following numbers:
FI/UK: +44 20 7031 4064
US: +1 954 334 0342
Access code: 927291
The contact information is gathered for registration purposes only and it is not used for commercial purposes.
OUTOTEC OYJ
Rita Uotila, Vice President - Investor Relations
tel. +358 20 529 2003, mobile +358 400 954 141
e-mail: rita.uotila(at)outotec.com
