Kværner ASA : Invitation to presentation of 4th quarter and preliminary annual results 2012

25 January 2013 - Kværner ASA will publish its 4th quarter and preliminary annual results 2012 at the Oslo Stock Exchange on Wednesday 13 February 2013 at 07:00 a.m. Central European Time. The results presentation will be held at Drammensveien 260 (the Hydro building at Vækerø), Oslo at 09:00 a.m. the same morning.

We invite investors, analysts and the media to Kvaerner's results presentation:

Date: Wednesday 13 February 2013

Time: 09:00 a.m. CET

Location: Drammensveien 260, Oslo

Language: English

To attend the presentation at Drammensveien 260, Oslo, please register by emailing ir@kvaerner.com

The presentation will be broadcast live on www.kvaerner.com and http://webcast.seria.no/webcast/528447 at 09:00 am CET.

The complete 4th quarter results 2012 report and presentation will be available at www.kvaerner.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Ingrid Aarsnes, SVP Investor Relations, Kvaerner, Tel: +47 67 59 50 46, Mob: +47 95 03 83 64

Media:

Mariken Holter, SVP Corporate Communications, Kvaerner, Tel: +47 67 52 74 35, Mob: +47 91 78 73 58

About Kvaerner:

With more than 3 200 HSE-focused and experienced employees, Kvaerner is a specialised provider of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for offshore platforms and onshore plants. Kværner ASA, through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("Kvaerner"), is an international contractor that plans and realises some of the world's most demanding projects as a preferred partner for upstream and downstream oil and gas operators, industrial companies and other engineering and fabrication contractors.

In 2011, the Kvaerner group had aggregated annual revenues of more than NOK 13 billion and the company had an order backlog at 30 September 2012 of more than NOK 21 billion. Kvaerner was publicly listed with the ticker "KVAER" at the Oslo Stock Exchange on 8 July 2011. For further information, please visit www.kvaerner.com.

