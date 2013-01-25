ñol

Rejlers entrusted with industry assignment by Permascand

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 3:02 AM | 1 min read

(REJL B)
Rejlers has been commissioned to deliver a new spot welding machine to Permascand's facility in Ljungaverk.

Rejlers' assignment includes design, manufacture and delivery of a new spot welding machine, from feasibility study until a complete hardware is installed and ready to run. Several engineers from Rejlers will work in the project until September 2013 when it will be completed.

Permascand is one of the leading producers of electrodes and electrochemical equipment serving process industries worldwide. This manufacturing knowhow in titanium equipment serves the process, offshore and marine industry in Scandinavia, Europe and worldwide.


For further information:
Eva Nygren; President and CEO, +46 73 412 66 60, e-mail: eva.nygren@rejlers.se
Rebecka Oxelström; Head of Communications, +46 73 412 66 75, e-mail: rebecka.oxelstrom@rejlers.se
www.rejlers.com

Rejlers is a Nordic expertise group within electro-technology, energy, mechanics, automation, electronics IT and telecommunications. Rejlers' shares are listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stock Exchange.

Press release (pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf of Thomson Reuters clients.

The owner of this announcement warrants that:
(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and
(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the
information contained therein.

Source: Rejlers via Thomson Reuters ONE
HUG#1672579

