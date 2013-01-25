Rejlers entrusted with industry assignment by Permascand

(REJL B)

Rejlers has been commissioned to deliver a new spot welding machine to Permascand's facility in Ljungaverk.



Rejlers' assignment includes design, manufacture and delivery of a new spot welding machine, from feasibility study until a complete hardware is installed and ready to run. Several engineers from Rejlers will work in the project until September 2013 when it will be completed.



Permascand is one of the leading producers of electrodes and electrochemical equipment serving process industries worldwide. This manufacturing knowhow in titanium equipment serves the process, offshore and marine industry in Scandinavia, Europe and worldwide.



Rejlers is a Nordic expertise group within electro-technology, energy, mechanics, automation, electronics IT and telecommunications. Rejlers' shares are listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stock Exchange.

