Invitation: Tikkurila's Financial Statement Release for 2012

January 25, 2013 at 10:00 a.m. (CET+1)

Tikkurila Oyj will publish its Financial Statement Release for January-December 2012 on Friday, February 15, 2013 at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Tikkurila will hold a press conference regarding its Financial Statement Release for 2012 for the media and analysts on Friday, February 15, 2013, starting at 12:00 noon Finnish time at hotel Kämp's Akseli Gallén-Kallela cabinet (address: Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki). The conference will be held in Finnish. Attendees will be served lunch at the conference premises starting at 11:30 a.m. The result will be presented by Erkki Järvinen, President and CEO, and Jukka Havia, CFO.

In addition, Tikkurila will organize conference calls in English. If you are interested in having a conference call with the Tikkurila management, please contact Minna Avellan, Manager, Investor Relations, for setting exact schedules.

For further information, please contact:

Tikkurila Oyj

Minna Avellan, Manager, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 533 7932, minna.avellan@tikkurila.com



For 150 years already, Tikkurila has provided consumers and professionals with user-friendly and sustainable solutions for surface protection and decoration. Tikkurila wants to be the leading paint company in the Nordic area as well as in Russia and other selected Eastern European countries. - Tikkurila inspires you to color your life.

