SDLP - Seadrill Partners LLC Fourth Quarter 2012 Cash Distribution

London, United Kingdom, January 24, 2013 - Seadrill Partners LLC SDLP announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2012, of US$0.2906 per unit. The distribution was prorated for the period beginning on October 24, 2012, which was the closing date of Seadrill Partners LLC's initial public offering, and ending on December 31, 2012, and corresponds to a quarterly distribution of US$0.3875 per outstanding unit, or US$1.55 per outstanding unit on an annualized basis.



This cash distribution will be paid on February 14, 2013 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 4, 2013.



Forward Looking Statements



This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the registration statement filed by Seadrill Partners LLC with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is available via the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Seadrill Partners LLC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

