Klövern hedges loan portfolio interest rates

During the end of 2012 and beginning of 2013 Klövern has taken advantage of the historically low interest rates and hedged a further SEK 2.9 billion of its loan portfolio. This has been done using interest rate swaps with maturity periods of five to ten years at an average interest rate of 1.90 per cent.

The outcome of the hedging that has now taken place is that 56 per cent of Klövern's credit portfolio has a fixed rate of interest for up to ten years. The average rate of interest in mid-January amounts to 4.3 per cent with a fixed-interest term of 3.5 years.



Nyköping, 25 January 2013

Klövern AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70 458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Britt-Marie Nyman, Finance and IR Manager, Deputy CEO, +46 155-44 33 12/+46 70-224 29 35, britt-marie.nyman@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to meet their needs of premises and services in Swedish growth regions. As at 30 September 2012, the value of the properties totalled approximately SEK 22.3 billion and the rental income on an annual basis was around SEK 2.4 billion. The Klövern share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Mid Cap.

Klövern AB (publ.), Box 1024, SE-611 29 Nyköping, Sweden. Tel +46 155-44 33 00, Fax +46 155-44 33 22. Corporate registration no. 556482-5833. Registered office: Nyköping. www.klovern.se. info@klovern.se

This information is such that Klövern AB (publ.) is obliged to disclose under the Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was made available for publication on 25 January 2013.

This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf of Thomson Reuters clients.



The owner of this announcement warrants that:

(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and

(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the

information contained therein.



Source: Klövern AB (publ) via Thomson Reuters ONE



HUG#1673222

