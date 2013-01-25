ñol

Invitation to presentation of Orkla's Q4-12 results, Thursday 7 February

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 2:24 AM | 1 min read

Orkla will report fourth quarter 2012 results on Thursday, 7 February 2013 at 7.00 a.m. CET. The quarterly report and the presentation materials will be available at this time at www.orkla.com.

Presentation:
A presentation of the results will be held at 8.00 a.m. CET at Vika Atrium Conference Center, Munkedamsveien 45, Oslo. The presentation will be held in English and may be seen live at webcast at www.orkla.com. You may also follow the presentation live by telephone.
Dial-in details: +47 21 03 33 94. Pincode: 29228#.

Orkla ASA
Oslo, 25 January 2013

Contact:
Anders Kalleberg, Investor Relations
Tel: +47 99 04 24 98

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




