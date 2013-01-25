Invitation to presentation of Orkla's Q4-12 results, Thursday 7 February

Orkla will report fourth quarter 2012 results on Thursday, 7 February 2013 at 7.00 a.m. CET. The quarterly report and the presentation materials will be available at this time at www.orkla.com.

Presentation:

A presentation of the results will be held at 8.00 a.m. CET at Vika Atrium Conference Center, Munkedamsveien 45, Oslo. The presentation will be held in English and may be seen live at webcast at www.orkla.com. You may also follow the presentation live by telephone.

Dial-in details: +47 21 03 33 94. Pincode: 29228#.

Orkla ASA

Oslo, 25 January 2013

Contact:

Anders Kalleberg, Investor Relations

Tel: +47 99 04 24 98

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf of Thomson Reuters clients.



The owner of this announcement warrants that:

(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and

(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the

information contained therein.



Source: Orkla ASA via Thomson Reuters ONE



HUG#1673215

