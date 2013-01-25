Marco Wirén appointed CFO and Executive Vice President at Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä Corporation, Company announcement, 25 January 2013, 9:15 am (EET)

Mr Marco Wirén (47), M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Management of Wärtsilä Corporation, effective 1 August 2013. Mr Wirén has broad-ranging experience of financial management and international business management. He currently works as Executive Vice President and CFO in the Swedish steel manufacturer SSAB, having held that position since 2008. Prior to joining SSAB as Vice President Business control in 2007, Wirén held several managerial positions, including CFO and VP Business Development, in the infranet company Eltel Networks since 2002, and VP Business Development and Group Controller in the construction company NCC between 1995-2001.

Mr Raimo Lind, M.Sc. (Econ.), who is Wärtsilä's CFO since 2000 as well as Senior Executive Vice President and Deputy to the CEO since 2005, will reach his contractual retirement age and retire thereafter. He will continue in his position until the publishing of the second quarter interim report.

Photo of Marco Wirén

For further information, please contact:



Mr Björn Rosengren

President and CEO

Wärtsilä Corporation

Tel: +358 10 709 5602

Mr Atte Palomäki

Executive Vice President, Communications & Branding

Wärtsilä Corporation

Tel: +358 10 709 5599

atte.palomaki@wartsila.com

