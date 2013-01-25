Aker Solutions awarded Aasta Hansteen umbilical contract

25 January 2013 - Aker Solutions has signed a contract with Statoil for the supply of deepwater umbilicals to the Aasta Hansteen field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The contract value is approximately NOK 280 million.

Aker Solutions' scope of work includes the design, engineering and manufacturing of dynamic and static umbilicals, a riser base and ancillary equipment.

The steel tube umbilicals will be manufactured and delivered out of Aker Solutions' facility in Moss, Norway, supported by project management, design and engineering in Fornebu, Norway. The umbilical riser base will be manufactured at Aker Solutions' facility in Egersund.

"The Aasta Hansteen field represents an important milestone in harsh environment development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Aker Solutions is proud to be part of this major project and we look forward to safeguarding valuable infrastructure and securing production success," says Tove Røskaft, head of Aker Solutions' umbilicals business.

Aasta Hansteen is a deepwater project consisting of the three structures Luva, Haklang and Snefrid South at a water depth of 1300 metres. The structures are located 300 km west of Bodø and 140 km north of the nearest existing offshore infrastructure Norne.

The planned field development for Aasta Hansteen includes a SPAR platform, which will be the first such installation on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

SPAR is a floating installation consisting of a vertical column moored to the seabed. The installation features conventional topsides with processing facilities.

Subsea umbilicals are deployed on the seabed to supply necessary controls and chemicals to subsea oil and gas wells, subsea manifolds and any system requiring remote control.

Aker Solutions provides oilfield products, systems and services for customers in the oil and gas industry world-wide. The company's knowledge and technologies span from reservoir to production and through the life of a field.

Aker Solutions brings together engineering and technologies for oil and gas drilling, field development and production. The company employs approximately 25 000 people in more than 30 countries. They apply the knowledge and create and use technologies that deliver their customers' solutions.

Aker Solutions ASA is the parent company in the group, which consists of a number of separate legal entities. Aker Solutions is used as the common brand and trademark for most of these entities. In 2011 Aker Solutions had aggregated annual revenues of approximately NOK 36.5 billion. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

