AND extends agreement with Navmii by offering European Geocoding

Navfree is now powered by AND Geocoding Solution for improved address search

Rotterdam, 25 January 2013 - AND has extended its agreement with Navmii following the successful introduction of Navmii GPS Live in 2010. AND now also offers a geocoding solution to improve address search within the OSM based Navfree navigation apps.

UK based Navfree, a 'major player' in mobile navigation, is among the top free GPS navigation apps on Android and iOS. Navfree reached its 12 millionth registered user in January 2013 with rapid growth seeing two million users added between September 2012 and January 2013. Navfree is available in more than 30 countries with more than 1 million journeys made each day using the app.

Powered by OpenStreetMap, Navfree's navigation system is continually updated by users with more than 20,000 map corrections made every month, making it one of the most accurate free GPS systems available. Navfree now will start using the AND geocoding solution to improve address search within the Navfree apps.

AND Chief Executive Officer Hugo van der Linde: 'We are happy to strengthen our partnership with Navmii who will use our geocoding solution. This is in line with the previously announced strategic direction and the implementation of customized solutions.'

Navfree CEO Peter Atalla said: "We continually strive to offer our users the best possible service and ANDs geocoding solution will make searching for an address easy and extremely accurate. We are delighted to be working with AND and look forward to our users enjoying an even better service from our free GPS navigation app."

AND provides worldwide digital maps and location-based services. The company focuses on adding location intelligence to improve business processes through location technologies and big geo data.

This is a translation of the Dutch press release. In the event of any discrepancy, the Dutch version will prevail.

For more information

Contact for AND: Hugo van der Linde (CEO), Tel: +31 10 8851200 or check www.and.com.

Contact for Navmii: Caroline Goulden (PR Manager), Tel: +44 (0) 7904105151 or caroline@navmii.com

This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf of Thomson Reuters clients.



The owner of this announcement warrants that:

(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and

(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the

information contained therein.



Source: AND International Publishers via Thomson Reuters ONE



HUG#1673046

