Repeat order for proven Wärtsilä emissions control products

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 25 January 2013 at 8 am EET



Wärtsilä chosen to fit Exhaust Gas Cleaning system and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology.

Wärtsilä, the marine industry's leading solutions and services provider, has received a repeat order to provide a hybrid exhaust gas cleaning and SCR system. The contract was signed in December 2012.

The systems provide universal compliance with sulphur limits including the North American ECA, the 2015 0.1 per cent ECA in Europe, the worldwide 0.5 per cent sulphur limit from 2020 and Tier III IMO NOx limits from 2016. The hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system also enables the choice between open-loop and closed-loop scrubbing to be made at any time, maximising control. This means that exhaust gas cleaning using only seawater can be enabled at sea but while manoeuvring or in port the system can be closed, re-circulating the water already within the scrubber. In addition, the SCR system, which is integrated into the engine downstream of the exhaust gas turbine, will remove up to 95 per cent of NOx from the vessel's emissions.

Sigurd Jenssen, Director, Exhaust Gas Cleaning, Wärtsilä Ship Power, Environmental Solutions, says: "This repeat order, included in the 2012 fourth quarter order book for Wärtsilä, further validates scrubbing technology as a proven, efficient and cost effective method of meeting and exceeding ECA compliance and is evidence of the strong customer partnerships that we develop and the quality of the systems that we provide. Wärtsilä customers are at the forefront of proactive preparation for further incoming environmental regulation and are taking their responsibilities seriously."

Wärtsilä is committed to providing customers with choice and offers a range of environmental solutions to help owners and operators meet upcoming emissions regulation. In addition to the flexible hybrid scrubber, Wärtsilä's offering also includes the Wärtsilä closed-loop scrubber and Wärtsilä open-loop scrubber, previously known as the Hamworthy Krystallon Exhaust Gas Cleaning System. Wärtsilä SCR system integrate optimally with all Wärtsilä engines and exhaust gas cleaning systems to meet all upcoming IMO, EU and US regulation.

