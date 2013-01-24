Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Updates Distribution Record Date

HAMILTON, BERMUDA--(Marketwire - January 24, 2013) - Teekay Offshore GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) TOO, today announced a revised record date for its previously declared cash distribution of $0.5125 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2012. The cash distribution is payable on Thursday, February 14, 2013 (unchanged) to all unitholders of record on Monday, February 4, 2013. This record date supersedes the previously announced record date of Friday, February 1, 2013 for the distribution for the quarter ended December 31, 2012.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is an international provider of marine transportation, oil production and storage services to the offshore oil industry focusing on the fast-growing, deepwater offshore oil regions of the North Sea and Brazil. Teekay Offshore owns interests in 37 shuttle tankers (including four chartered-in vessels and four committed newbuildings), five floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, six conventional oil tankers, and three floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units. Teekay Offshore also has rights to participate in certain other FPSO and shuttle tanker opportunities provided by Teekay Corporation TK and Sevan Marine ASA (Oslo Bors:SEVAN). The Partnership has recently accepted an offer from Teekay Corporation to acquire the Voyageur Spirit FPSO and has entered into an agreement to acquire a 2010-built HiLoad Dynamic Positioning unit from Remora AS. The majority of Teekay Offshore''s fleet trades on long-term, stable contracts and it is structured as a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP).

