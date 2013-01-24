Hi-Crush Partners LP Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2012 Financial Results and Conference Call

Press Release

Houston, Texas - January 24, 2013 - Hi-Crush Partners LP HCLP, or Hi-Crush, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2012 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Friday, February 1, 2013. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss Hi-Crush's fourth quarter and year-end 2012 results. Hosting the call will be Robert E. Rasmus, Co-Chief Executive Officer, James M. Whipkey, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Laura C. Fulton, Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 705-6003, or for international callers, (201) 493-6725. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 870-5176, or for international callers (858) 384-5517. The passcode for the replay is 408118. The replay will be available until February 15, 2013.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrushpartners.com in the Investors-Event Calendar and Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

The slide presentation to be referenced on the call will also be on Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrushpartners.com in the Investors-Event Calendar and Presentations section.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush is a domestic producer of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a "proppant" (frac sand) to enhance the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Our reserves, which are located in Wyeville, Wisconsin, consist of "Northern White" sand, a resource that exists predominately in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States. For more information, visit www.hicrushpartners.com.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@hicrushpartners.com

(713) 960-4811





