BLACK HILLS CORP. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2012 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Jan. 24, 2013 - Black Hills Corp. BKH today reported that it will issue a news release announcing fourth quarter and full year 2012 earnings results after market close on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2013, and host a live conference call and webcast on Friday, Feb. 1, 2013, at 11 a.m. EST to discuss the company's financial and operating performance.

The presentation will be posted on the Black Hills website before the webcast. To access the live webcast and download a copy of the investor presentation, go to www.blackhillscorp.com and click "Webcast" in the "Investor Relations" section. Please allow at least five minutes for registering to access the presentation.

If you are interested in asking a question during the live broadcast or do not have Internet access, call 800-706-7749 from within the United States; the number for international callers is 617-614-3474. All callers need to enter the pass code 30113710 when prompted.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available through Friday, Feb. 15, 2013, at www.blackhillscorp.com, or by calling 888-286-8010 in the United States, and 617-801-6888 for international callers. The replay pass code is 60073704.

Black Hills Corp. BKH, a diversified energy company with a tradition of exemplary service and a vision to be the energy partner of choice, is based in Rapid City, S.D., and has corporate offices in Denver and Papillion, Neb. The company serves 765,000 natural gas and electric utility customers in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The company's non-regulated businesses generate wholesale electricity and produce natural gas, oil and coal. Black Hills' 2,000 employees partner to produce results that are improving life with energy. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

