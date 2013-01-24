Ciber to Release Fourth Quarter Results on Feb. 21, 2013

Ciber, Inc.

6363 S. Fiddler's Green Circle, Suite 1400

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

www.Ciber.com

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. - Jan. 24, 2013 - Ciber, Inc. CBR, a global information technology consulting, services and outsourcing company, invites you to participate in a conference call on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's fourth quarter results. A press release highlighting Ciber's results will be available at approximately 8 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The press release and live audiocast of the conference call will be available to the public at www.ciber.com/cbr. To participate in the conference call, dial 866-713-8567 (U.S.) or +1-617-597-5326 (outside the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the operator with the pass code 82232861.

Ciber will issue a media advisory via a newswire service before 8 a.m. Eastern Time on Feb. 21, 2013, containing a webcast link to the earnings press release.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available one hour after the call ends through Mar. 21, 2013. To access the telephone replay, dial 888-286-8010 (U.S.) or +1- 617-801-6888 (outside the U.S.) and use the pass code 46779339. The webcast replay will be available at www.ciber.com/cbr.

About Ciber, Inc.

Ciber is a global IT consulting company with nearly 6,000 consultants and contractors in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific, and approximately $1 billion in annual revenue. Client focused and results driven, Ciber partners with organizations to develop technology strategies and solutions that deliver tangible business value. Founded in 1974, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange CBR. For more information, visit www.ciber.com .

Contacts:



Christian Mezger

Investor Relations

303-267-3857

cmezger@ciber.com

Robin Caputo

Media Relations

303-267-3876

rcaputo@ciber.com





This announcement is distributed by Thomson Reuters on behalf of Thomson Reuters clients.



The owner of this announcement warrants that:

(i) the releases contained herein are protected by copyright and other applicable laws; and

(ii) they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the

information contained therein.



Source: Ciber, Inc via Thomson Reuters ONE



HUG#1673153

