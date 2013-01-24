VADAR Launches "The Venture Radar" Web Application at Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Providing Investors with Updated Information on New Resource Industry Financings

Vancouver, British Columbia, January 24, 2013 - At the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in Vancouver, InvestmentPitch caught up with Ryan Glasser, CEO of VADAR Communications. Ryan was launching a new web application termed The Venture Radar, which is designed to provide investors with the latest information on new resource industry financings.

This was an appropriate venue to launch this new service, as the two day event is the world's largest investor focused resource exploration conference and the largest of all annual trade shows held in Vancouver. At this years' conference, more than 500 companies, upwards of 60 expert analysts and 11,000 delegates gathered to network and share ideas.

The new service is described in this video on InvestmentPitch.com. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "VADAR" in the search box.

Usually not placed by investment firms, many of the lucrative financing deals accessed on the new website platform are announced and closed privately before retail investors are given the opportunity to participate. We use the term lucrative because these financings are often priced at a discount to the market, often including sweeteners such as warrants.

With more than 1,600 mining companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, investors are often required to spend hours of valuable time combing through news releases, issued through a variety of news release services, in order to locate information on these new financing opportunities. VADAR supports investors by tracking all publicly announced financings in the mining sector and provides this information at no cost to investors.

"We took all the information that investors are already searching for and placed it in a simple and consolidated package" stated Ryan Glasser, VADAR's CEO.

In addition to the news release describing the new financing, company news, company management, industry sector, projects and stock quotations are also provided. Mining companies can also provide investors with additional information by purchasing an optional premium listing, which is identified by the Blue Ribbon next to the company's name. These premium listings give users access to the individual company's videos, websites, and other marketing material without leaving the VADAR website.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.vadar.ca, or contact Ryan Glasser at 1-888-891-4111 or email info@vadar.ca.

