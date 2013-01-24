Breeze-Eastern Corporation Teleconference Announcement:

Whippany, New Jersey - Thursday, January 24, 2013 - Breeze-Eastern Corporation (NYSE MKT: BZC) will announce, on January 31, 2013, its Fiscal 2013 Third Quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2012.

In conjunction with the earnings release, the Company will conduct its teleconference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 31, 2013 to discuss the company's financial results for its Third Quarter of Fiscal 2013 hosted by Brad Pedersen, President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark D. Mishler, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Secretary, and Matt Lubart, General Counsel.

You can participate in the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Domestic (866) 770-7129 International (617) 213-8067 Participant Passcode # 12671401

Advise the operator that you wish to join the Breeze-Eastern Corporation conference call hosted by Mr. Brad Pedersen. Please call at approximately 9:55 a.m. ET.

This conference call will also be webcast live on our website at www.breeze-eastern.com and will be available for replay in our website's audio archives for ten (10) business days following the call.

Breeze-Eastern Corporation (http://www.breeze-eastern.com) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high performance lifting and pulling devices for military and civilian aircraft, including rescue hoists, winches and cargo hooks, and weapons-lifting systems. The Company employs approximately 180 people at its facilities in Whippany, New Jersey.

If you have any questions about these arrangements or have trouble joining the conference call, please call Caroline Demby at Breeze-Eastern Corporation at (973) 602-1131.

Contact:

Brad Pedersen

President and CEO

Phone: 973-602-1001





