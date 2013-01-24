ñol

Ted Ohashi's Weekly Video Feature "How I See It" on InvestmentPitch.com Discusses the The Art of Contrary Thinking as Emphasized in the Famous Book by Humphrey B. Neill

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 1:10 PM | 2 min read

Vancouver, British Columbia, January 24, 2013 - A weekly feature on the Investmentpitch.com website is "How I See It" by Ted Ohashi. This week Ted discusses The Art of Contrary Thinking, as emphasized in the famous book by Humphrey B. Neill. He postulates that there are enough signs around to conclude that the TSX Venture Exchange is low and will reward contrarian investors over the medium to long term.

The latest segment of "How I See It" is now available for viewing. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.investmentpitch.com and enter "How I See It" in the search box. While on the site please view Ted's previous segments along with one of the largest selection of investment videos available.

InvestmentPitch.com specializes in producing short three minute videos based on research reports and significant news releases. The company also produces corporate video interviews and captures live presentations at investment conferences and other special venues. A newly launched service consisting of unique educational modules for financial advisors serves as an excellent lead generation tool. As an official content provider to Reuters' video-on-demand network, the company's video content is made available to Reuters' subscribers. This video, by anchor Samantha Deutscher, describes InvestmentPitch's comprehensive distribution network.

