Ted Ohashi's Weekly Video Feature "How I See It" on InvestmentPitch.com Discusses the The Art of Contrary Thinking as Emphasized in the Famous Book by Humphrey B. Neill

Vancouver, British Columbia, January 24, 2013 - A weekly feature on the Investmentpitch.com website is "How I See It" by Ted Ohashi. This week Ted discusses The Art of Contrary Thinking, as emphasized in the famous book by Humphrey B. Neill. He postulates that there are enough signs around to conclude that the TSX Venture Exchange is low and will reward contrarian investors over the medium to long term.

The latest segment of "How I See It" is now available for viewing. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.investmentpitch.com and enter "How I See It" in the search box. While on the site please view Ted's previous segments along with one of the largest selection of investment videos available.

