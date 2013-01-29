Precision Fluids' Low to No Foam Metalworking Fluids Enhances Worksite Productivity and Safety

Houston, TX, January 29, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Precision Fluids' innovative synthetic and neo-synthetic machining fluids significantly reduce or eliminate foam and bubbles, improving machinist visibility and making the worksite cleaner and safer.



High Pressure, Neo-Synthetic EPF-HP 3311: This product is formulated specifically for high pressure applications with pistons and positive displacement pumps that increase coolant pressure up to 2000 psi. The product's sulfonate-free emulsifier package provides exceptional stability and often displaces low foaming synthetic formulations.



General Purpose, Synthetic Syn-Tho 3330: A completely biodegradable general purpose synthetic metalworking fluid best suited to processes requiring enhanced tramp oil rejection and bacteria resistance. Sulfur and chlorine free, Syn-Tho 3330 contains a tri-phase corrosion inhibitor package and is approved for MIL STD 2041-D naval nuclear applications.



Heavy Duty, Neo-Synthetic SPF-Ultra 3342: The low to no foam SPF-Ultra 3342 has heavy duty machining clients converting from straight oils to a safer, cleaner, higher performing water-based machining fluid. Excellent for high pressure coolant applications, SPF-Ultra 3342 provides excellent rust protection and is extremely effective in systems with pistons and positive displacement pumps that increase coolant pressure up to 2000 psi.



“Precision Fluids committed the full power of its technology development team to create a broad line of cutting and grinding fluids that significantly reduce or eliminate foam,” said Larry Cekella, president of Precision Fluids, Inc. “We're always looking for ways to enhance productivity, create a safer work environment, and drive overall cost lower. Continual improvement on the chemical properties of our metalworking fluids resulted in broadening a non-foam product line and delivering productivity, safety and cost reduction.”



Precision Fluids uses only raw materials not listed as carcinogenic by IRAC.



About Precision Fluids



Founded in 1992 and based in Houston, Texas, Precision Fluids, Inc. is a global manufacturer of innovative metalworking fluids and specialty industrial chemicals. The company provides comprehensive fluid management to over 800 clients through production facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Malaysia. For more information about Precision Fluids products and services call 713-896-0606 or visit http://www.precisionfluids.com.

