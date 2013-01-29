New Affiliate Manager, Brock Bourne, Joins Boost Software's New, Highly-Profitable Affiliate Program and Training

Boston, MA, January 29, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Boost Software is proud to announce the latest addition to its team, Affiliate Manager Brock Bourne. Brock is a 20-year veteran of affiliate marketing. He has built over 300 websites for his own affiliate marketing and has solid expertise in Social Media marketing and SEO. In addition, Bourne is a long-time poker enthusiast who took home nearly $95,000 at the 41st World Series of Poker in 2010.



Boost Software is building a robust affiliate program to support its PC optimization programs, namely, PC HealthBoost and DriverBoost. This is perhaps the most affiliate-friendly software company around, as it was started by super affiliates Amit Mehta and Peter Dunbar.



“I'm happy to add Brock to the team,” says Mehta. “He brings a lot of experience and know-how to the table, and is just a great guy to work with.”



Bourne's first job is to provide support for affiliates who market Boost's products—DriverBoost and PC HealthBoost. He will oversee an affiliate program that offers substantial cash bonuses for 100+ monthly sales, in addition to a 75% commission on all products.



“This is a real chance for affiliates to get in on the ground floor of something huge,” Bourne says. “I'm excited to be a part of it. I've been in the affiliate space a long time, and I've just got to say, this software is going to make a lot of people a lot of money.”



One important part of his job will be to note solid affiliates and up-and-coming stars, and single them out for personal attention: any affiliate who nets 50+ sales a day in any 30 day period, will receive personal attention from Mehta and Dunbar. They claim to be able to raise these affiliates to 100-400 sales per day—and they have the track records to prove it.



Bourne will also oversee the cash bonuses paid to affiliates. Boost Software's affiliate program offers cash bonuses for as few as 100 sales per calendar month. Affiliates will initially make 75% of the software's tested $29.97 sales price, with cashes bonuses starting at $2/net sale for 100 sales in a calendar month, and topping out at $5/net sale for 10,000 sales.



This means that Boost Software's affiliates can spend their entire commission amount to make a sale, increasing adspend to edge out competitors who are selling similarly-priced products, and still pull in healthy four- and five-figure incomes in the process.



In addition, affiliates' customers will enjoy robust customer support (including phone support) provided by Boost Software.



BoostSoftware is a Microsoft partner, powered by Microsoft .NET Technology. The software is compatible with Windows versions from Windows XP all the way up to Windows 8, in all 32 bit and 64 bit versions.



To learn more about the opportunities at Boost Affiliates, visit our website at http://boostaffiliates.com or contact Brock at brock@boostsoftware.com.

