Charlotte, NC, January 29, 2013 --(PR.com)-- birdsong gregory, a shopper marketing and advertising agency based in Charlotte has hired Jessica Manner to join its creative department as a graphic designer.



“Jessica brings a lot of talent and both print and digital experience to our agency that will benefit our clients, our work, and our pursuit of new business,” said Leslie Kraemer, Executive Creative Director and Partner. "We are excited she's now a part of the bg team and look forward to adding her considerable talents to our offering.”



Jessica hails from Spartanburg, SC and received a BFA in visual communication design at Winthrop University. Before joining birdsong gregory, she helped create award winning work for clients like the Bechtler Museum, Mellow Mushroom Pizza, and the Las Vegas Design Center. Her work has won numerous awards and been featured in national design magazines, including Print Magazine's 2011 Regional Design Annual.



About birdsong gregory

Founded in 2001, birdsong gregory helps major retail, consumer and B2B clients like Husqvarna, Joerns, Lowe's Home Improvement, and Delhaize America bring integrated marketing campaigns to the marketplace.



Whether conducting consumer research, launching a new brand, or designing eye-stopping packaging, birdsong gregory provides clients collaborative access to a highly skilled team of brand builders, strategic thinkers, designers, writers, and insight gatherers.

Contact Information:

birdsong gregory

Philip Atchison

704-332-2299

Contact via Email

www.birdsonggregory.com

Click here to read the full story: birdsong gregory, a Shopper Marketing and Advertising Agency in Charlotte, Hires New Designer



Press Release Distributed by PR.com