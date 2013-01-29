Avionté Staffing Software Reports 55% Revenue Growth in 2012

Eagan, MN, January 29, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Avionté Software, a provider of staffing and recruiting technology solutions, announced another successful year with a year-over-year revenue growth of 55%. 2012 was the seventh consecutive year that Avionté has reported a revenue growth at 35% or greater.



In 2012, the company partnered with many of the nation's leading independent staffing firms, adding 47 clients and nearly 1800 new users. Among these are The Reserves Network, Advanced Services, Paramount, Helpmates, Northwest Staffing, and Ad-a-Staff.



The company's rapid client growth created an additional 35 jobs in the areas of development, implementation, customer care, and support, easing the process of implementation and making it possible to meet continuing demands for new functionality. Avionté Staffing Software offered three version releases in 2012, which included a long list of new features, integrations and software enhancements. In addition, Avionté performed 73 software upgrades in 2012 and went live with 46 new clients.



With a push for a stronger and more reliable upgrade procedure, Avionté created a comprehensive and seamless upgrade process, necessary for accommodating the large number of clients who were moving to the latest version and ensuring that every client is equipped with the necessary software functionality to succeed competitively in their markets.



In its efforts to continue to drive value and create an efficient solution for its staffing firm clients, Avionté also introduced several new third-party integrations in 2012: Call-Em-All, an automated messaging service, PeopleClues, for pre-employment personality assessments, Data Frenzy, for resume search and aggregating purposes, and the most recent, Sterling Info Systems, which offers pre-employment background screenings.



Other highlights of 2012 for the company include the launching of Avionté's nonprofit division, the Avionté Hope Foundation. This division donated approximately $20,000 in 2012 to individuals and organizations in Minnesota and Nepal. Avionté also relocated to its current headquarters in early August, which moved its employees from a 4,000-square-foot office and expansion space across the road into a 16,000-square-foot space specifically built for the company's needs. It was the company's sixth office expansion move since 2005.



Last year's success and growth for Avionté did not go unnoticed. The company was included on the StarTribune's Top Workplaces of Minnesota list and honored on Inc. 500/5000's Fastest Growing Companies list.



“I am very proud of our growth in 2012,” said CEO at Avionté John Long. “Even though we have grown to over 100 employees [in the U.S. and Nepal], we've still maintained our tight-knit, small company feel that is firmly rooted in our partnerships with our clients.”



About Avionté

Avionté Staffing Software provides technology solutions to the staffing and recruiting industry. Founded in 2005, Avionté quickly became a leader in its space by offering innovative front- and back-office software solutions with a strong focus on service and client relationships. Avionté currently employs 100 individuals and supports over 5,000 software users across us the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.avionté.com.

