DifferenceWORKS, LLC Announces New Affiliate and Expanded Program Offering

Denver, CO, January 29, 2013 --(PR.com)-- DifferenceWORKS, LLC. is pleased to announce its affiliation with Rich Grenhart, Psy.D. Caroline Turner, principal of DifferenceWORKS, and Dr. Grenhart will co-present half-day and full-day workshops on topics related to masculine and feminine differences. These workshops are a core offering of DifferenceWORKS, enabling leaders to achieve better business results by leveraging the strengths of both men and women.



For longer workshops and training sessions, variety and energy are increased by having two facilitators. Having one male and one female presenter adds richness and depth to exploration of this topic. For certain audiences, having the male as well as female perspective will increase credibility and assure that this issue is seen as what it is -- a business issue (rather than a “women's issue.”)



Caroline noted that, “In facilitating our first program together, the feedback was very strong. Participants noted the value of having both perspectives and the energetic dialogue that arose from having the two facilitators. In designing the program, I learned again that having two heads is better than one. Difference does work!”



Dr. Grenhart is an experienced clinician, coach and educator. He has taught at the middle school, college and adult levels. He has been active in leadership development and executive coaching since 1998. Building on over 30 years' experience as a clinical psychologist, he has coached and trained hundreds of leaders from first-time managers to senior executives. An active adjunct faculty member with the Center for Creative Leadership and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, he has had the opportunity to work with leaders from all corners of business, industry, government and the military. He is a facilitator and coach in the Men's Leadership Program, a year-long program offered by the Women'sVision Foundation.



Rich earned his B.A. in Psychology from Drew University and his Masters in Counseling from Seton Hall University. His doctorate in psychology is from Central Michigan University.



All workshops offered by DifferenceWorks on topics involving the masculine-feminine continuum can be offered in a variety of formats -- a single presenter for shorter workshops and either one or two presenters for longer workshops.

