The Brittany Hill Wedding and Event Venue is Back

Denver, CO, January 29, 2013 --(PR.com)-- As wedding season approaches and after seven years of being closed, The Brittany Hill wedding venue is back to life and better than ever.



On top of Brittany Hill sits The Brittany Hill wedding and event venue. Built nearly 30 years ago, The Brittany Hill has long been known as a premier location for weddings and special events. Now under new ownership, The Brittany Hill is back and people couldn't be happier.



New President, Brian Byerly, also of the family-owned Crystal Rose wedding venue franchise says, “When we found out this place was available, we knew we had to jump in and bring it back to life.” After starting renovations only weeks ago, he cannot believe the response. “I grew up here, had been to The Brittany Hill years ago, and knew it was a sought after venue, but I had no idea that the response would be this incredible. People love this place,” Byerly says.



Just North of Denver, The Brittany Hill has a view that is unparalleled. Gazing out over Denver City, Pikes Peak and the Continental Divide, guests will be entranced as they look through the floor-to-ceiling glass walls or are peering over the edge outside on the fire pit patio. From 50 to 1000 person weddings, The Brittany Hill boasts one of the most unique and accommodating venues in Denver.



The Brittany Hill has a very unique layout that leaves visitors with a very warm, intimate feeling. “It's not one big rectangular room jammed full of people. There's a traditional main ballroom, as well as a separate bar/lounge area, a walk out patio with fire pits, and gathering areas with sofas where guests can step away for private conversations. It's really more like a large mountain house party,” explains Byerly.



Each wedding package includes:



• Award Winning Catering

• Buffet or Sit-Down Dinner

• All Tables/Chairs/23 Colors of Linens

• China/Silverware/Glassware

• Crystal Toasting Glasses

• Cake Cutting Set

• Table Centerpieces

• Bartender



• Wait Staff

• Kitchen Staff

• Wedding Coordinator

• Disc Jockey

• Ceremony/Reception Music

• White Wedding Chairs

• All Set-up & Clean-up

• and much more!



The Brittany Hill is poised to accommodate the needs of every bride, and promises an unforgettable experience.



For more information about hosting a wedding at this breathtaking venue call: 305.451.5151

or email: info@thebrittanyhill.com



Media Contact:

Conrad Eskelinen, Marketing Director

conrad@thebrittanyhill.com 305.522.3671

Contact Information:

The Brittany Hill

Conrad Eskelinen

305.522.3671

Contact via Email

