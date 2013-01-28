Lucky Dog Hot Sauce Takes Home a Golden Chile Award from 2013 Zestfest

Hayward, CA, January 28, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Lucky Dog Hot Sauce out of Hayward, CA won 1st place Golden Chile Award in "Hot Sauce: Mild – Consumer Ready", as well as 2nd place award in the "Hot Sauce: Jalapeño – Consumer Ready" category.



The Fiery Foods Challenge is the longest running, most prestigious competition of zesty products in the industry. The Fiery Food Challenge is a competition that invites hot, “really hot,” spicy and zesty foods and fiery food-related products to be submitted by those folks vying for the prestigious Golden Chile Award – one of only two “fiery” food awards that stand out in the United States.



The tasting and the judging are “blind” – a number system is used so judges don't know whose products they're tasting. To maintain the integrity of the contest, the people who tally the ballots do not know which company whose scores they have. This competition is for professional food products and products must be professionally packaged for resale.



"I would have been thrilled with the 2nd place award for Jalapeno sauce alone - just to place in any category is a tremendous honor. To win a Golden Chile in my first year in business is really incredible! I'm thrilled that the judges appreciated the commitment to flavor that's gone into the Lucky Dog Hot Sauce line of products. I use fire-roasted peppers and loads of roasted garlic with natural sweetness from vegetables to achieve a balanced and savory hot pepper sauce that really compliments a wide variety of foods," said Scott Zalkind, Hot Sauce Guy & Founder of Lucky Dog Hot Sauce.



Lucky Dog Hot Sauce launched in June, 2012, and has now won 5 industry awards between The Hot Pepper Awards 2012, and the 2013 Fiery Foods Challenge at Zestfest.



Lucky Dog Hot Sauce is available at select stores and also at http://www.luckydoghotsauce.com



For all the latest news and to connect with LDHS fans, “Like” Lucky Dog Hot Sauce at http://www.facebook.com/luckydoghotsauce

