Relaxation Uncovered - Los Angeles Times Newspaper Recommends Terra Cotta Inn Clothing Optional Resort and Spa as a Common Sense Place to Stay in Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs, CA, January 28, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Palm Springs, California has the sunniest weather in the United States. Averaging just 3 inches of rain a year and with over 350 days of sunshine, this beautiful desert city is a vacationers paradise.



As the Los Angeles Times newspaper writes, Palm Springs "beckons with mountains and sun, shopping and glamour."



Everyone loves vacationing in Palm Springs. For the last 2 years in a row, the Times gave Palm Springs a "Readers Choice Best of Southern California" award for being the 2nd most popular vacation destination in all Southern California.



And it may surprise everyone when they learn that The Los Angeles Times also gave The Terra Cotta Inn Clothing Optional Resort and Spa http://sunnyfun.com "Readers Choice Best of Southern California" awards the last 2 years in a row for being the most popular small resort in the whole Palm Springs area.



On December 30th, the Los Angeles Times newspaper wrote a 2/3 page feature Sunday travel article recommending vacationing at The Terra Cotta Inn nudist resort. The story was titled, "Relaxation Uncovered."



It's only natural that The Terra Cotta inn was featured. The Los Angeles Times Travel section specializes in only picking interesting, fun places to go on vacations. As they write, readers get "vacation ideas, view photos ... and get advice from our experts."



Last year, CNN reported 57% of Americans didn't take all of their vacation time and left roughly 70% of vacation days unused. They sadly reported that for many people vacations "seem boring or torture" and the idea of taking a vacation "doesn't sound like fun." Just the opposite of the vacation experience at Terra Cotta Inn guests are sad to leave and can't wait to get back.



The LA Times knows people are looking for new, fun, romantic experiences. They report Terra Cotta Inn gets, "tons of first timers." People want to be treated with respect on vacation, like family or friends instead of walking dollar signs. They want to be able to meet other interesting friendly people from around the world.



Guests want a safe comfortable environment to try topless or nude sunbathing. They want to rekindle the flames of romance and remember why they initially fell in love. Terra Cotta Inn is the perfect choice. As the LA Times reported "swinging definitely isn't on the agenda" here. As AOL Travel reported last year, Terra Cotta Inn is the most mainstream nude sunbathing resort in the US and is perfect for couples trying topless or nude sunbathing for the first time.



"Guests swear that once they get over the fear of being naked in front of others, serenity replaces stress," says the LA Times.



And to help you de-stress, Terra Cotta inn has the best massage therapists. In November 2012, Palm Springs Life Magazine reported in their monthly Best of the Best section that TCI is the Best Day Spa in the whole Palm Springs area.



Take the Los Angeles Times advice. Try something fun, unique, romantic and relaxing. Call Terra Cotta Inn at 1-800-786-6938. Say goodbye to your funny tan lines forever.

Contact Information:

The Terra Cotta Inn Clothing Optional Resort and Spa

Tom Mulhall

1-800-786-6938

Contact via Email

http://sunnyfun.com

Click here to read the full story: Relaxation Uncovered - Los Angeles Times Newspaper Recommends Terra Cotta Inn Clothing Optional Resort and Spa as a Common Sense Place to Stay in Palm Springs, California



Press Release Distributed by PR.com