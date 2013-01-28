Francesco Stipo, President of the USA Club of Rome and Author of the World Federalist Manifesto, to Speak at the Houston Committee on Foreign Relations

Houston, TX, January 28, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Francesco Stipo, President of the United States Association of the Club of Rome and author of the book “World Federalist Manifesto, Guide to Political Globalization” will be the keynote speaker at the Houston Committee on Foreign Relations.



He will deliver a speech on “The Reform of the United Nations and the Role of the United States in International Affairs.”



Dr. Stipo has expressed a constructive criticism of the international institutions advocating a reform of the United Nations that would bring about a more efficient form of global governance.



He holds a Ph.D. in International Law and a Master Degree in Comparative Law from the University of Miami.



Dr. Stipo is a renowned thought leader and delivered several speeches at the United Nations, the National Press Club, the National Academy of Sciences and Harvard University.



He has been Director of the India-U.S. Chamber of Commerce of Florida between 2008 and 2012.



In August 2012 he was elected as a Fellow of the World Academy of Art and Science.



He is an active member of the National Press Club and the Atlantic Council of the United States in Washington D.C.

