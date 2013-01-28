AM Best Reafirms Group Benefit Services (GBS) Designation of "Expert Insurance Service Provider"

Springfield, MO, January 28, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces today that AM Best, a worldwide insurance-rating and information agency with more than 100 years of history, reaffirms GBS prestigious designation of “Expert Insurance Service Provider.” This year marks the ninth (9th) consecutive year that GBS has earned this designation from AM Best.



James M. Deren, President and CEO of GBS said, “We are very proud of the hard work our staff and business partners provide that enable us to maintain the designation provided to us by AM Best.” Mr. Deren further said, “In this era of post-PPACA, we continue to steadily grow by providing solid cutting-edge solutions that help employers continue to succeed in the PPACA environment.”



Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) is an insurance claim technology organization headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. GBS has a variety of resources to provide a premier quality of employee benefit programs helping to deliver what Plan Sponsors want most – improved savings, optimal quality, and positive member experience. “Quality People & Technology, Delivering Best in Class Performance.”



