Blvd Suites Corporate Housing Expands Operations Into Kansas City

Oak Park, MI, January 28, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Blvd Suites Corporate Housing, a leading provider of fully furnished, temporary apartments in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana, has expanded its operations, opening an office in Kansas City, Kan. The office will service the Greater Kansas City market in both Kansas and Missouri.



In addition, Kansas City property management expert Kristy Wisdom has joined the Blvd Suites team as the regional manager overseeing the office. Wisdom brings 20 years of experience in property management, including managing corporate housing processes, and has spent the previous 14 years with AMLI Residential in the Greater Kansas City area. As a Kansas City native, she has intimate knowledge of the area and the key business opportunities represented there.



“We recognize there is a tremendous opportunity to capture new business in mid-sized markets. Blvd Suites has experienced remarkable growth and success in this space since we initially started serving Metro Detroit a decade ago,” says Blvd Suites President and Chief Marketing Officer Mike Dunklee. “Our current growth strategy is two-pronged: identify pockets of opportunity that may be outside of the largest MSAs, and find a dynamic, entrepreneurial person who is also a local expert to lead our efforts there. We are thrilled to have Kristy on our team as that local expert.”



“In addition to just new business, our clients increasingly have regional, national and global temporary housing needs. Opening Kansas City allows us to better accommodate their needs with a team that has boots on the ground,” says Blvd Suites CEO Jeff Hurley. “We have a culture at Blvd Suites where everyone who joins our team brings something to the table that no one else can. Kristy is a Kansas City native, and she has worked in both the furnished and unfurnished apartment industries there for two decades. That gives us, and therefore our clients, an invaluable resource whether they are seeking to accommodate an employee who is traveling for business or making a permanent relocation to the area.”



“I'm very excited for this opportunity and challenge, and I want nothing more than for Blvd Suites to be a success in Kansas City,” says Wisdom. “I am impressed by the company's culture and the team's passion for finding solutions, as well as the outstanding support and commitment to providing a unique guest experience.”



Hurley adds that Blvd Suites' partners in GO Furnished Housing Providers will also benefit from the expansion into Kansas City as it will also allow GO to accommodate clients by using a trusted partner with a local presence.



GO is an international partnership of furnished housing providers that are dedicated to offering an outstanding product and experience while providing best-in-class furnished housing in sought-after locations. Each owner-managed GO member company provides the highest level of personal attention, thanks to one point of contact and a devoted local customer service staff.



Blvd Suites is a provider of fully furnished, temporary housing. Established in 2003, the company is based in Metro Detroit with offices in Grand Rapids, Mich., Indiana, Ohio and Kansas City. In addition, Blvd Suites services corporate housing needs globally via its participation in GO Furnished Housing Providers, a partnership of best in class regional providers driven by the customer experience to uphold exacting standards in service and quality.



The company was named Company Member of the Year by the Corporate Housing Providers Association in 2009, and has been a finalist for the award in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2011.



Blvd Suites can be found online at www.BlvdSuites.com. Follow us @BlvdSuites and join us at Facebook.com/BlvdSuites.

