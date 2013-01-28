Casino.com New Zealand Offers Players $3,200 Welcome Bonus, Plus Other Perks

Gibraltar, Gibraltar, January 28, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Players who are seeking a large welcome bonus will be thrilled to hear about Casino.com New Zealand's $3,200 sign up bonus. This bonus, one of the largest ones available in the New Zealand online gaming community, will be awarded to players who place an initial deposit of $3,200 or more.



Players find that one of the best incentives for choosing an online casino is the welcome bonus. Not only does it invoke a sense of warmth and community, but it gives players a huge starting sum for playing their favourite games. Oftentimes, a generous welcome bonus is a sign that the participating casino is a committed and reliable gaming platform. With New Zealand Casino.com, this is certainly the case.



To play the selection of online casino games at Casino.com New Zealand – including online blackjack, online roulette, casino slots games, and many others – players must be using a computer with 1.6 GHz or faster with at least 512 MB of Ram, and a 16 MB video card. They must have at least 1.3 GB of free space available on their hard drives. Any questions regarding these specifications may be directed towards Casino.com New Zealand's 24/7 customer care and technical support teams.



Deposits are 100% safe and secure and can be made via a number of reliable services including bank transfer and major credit card. Bonuses can be claimed after the free software is installed and then the player creates a real money account and places a deposit. If one neglects to claim the bonus, then it is forfeited.



If players are not yet ready to invest in a deposit, they may first play Casino.com New Zealand online casino games in free practice mode. Once they have acquainted themselves with the software, then they may choose to make a deposit into a real money account. The welcome bonus will be available to them at that point.



About Casino.com New Zealand:



Casino.com New Zealand provides a wide variety of online casino games including casino slot games, online craps, online blackjack and more. Players also enjoy features like welcome bonuses, online chat customer service, and top of the line technology to support their favourite games.

Contact Information:

Casino.com

Linda Cardigan

+ 350 200 79991

Contact via Email

www.casino.com/nz/

Click here to read the full story: Casino.com New Zealand Offers Players $3,200 Welcome Bonus, Plus Other Perks



Press Release Distributed by PR.com