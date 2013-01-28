MOgene Announces Partnership with Intuitive Genomics to Expand Bioinformatics Capabilities

Saint Louis, MO, January 28, 2013 --(PR.com)-- MOgene LC, a full service genomics service provider based in Saint Louis, MO announces a partnership with Intuitive Genomics, Inc. to further expand its bioinformatics capabilities. This decision follows several years of successfully working with Intuitive Genomics to deliver some very promising projects in Agriculture and Pharmaceutical areas involving SNP discovery, transcriptome profiling, genome and transcriptome annotation, and de novo assembly and analysis of plant, animal, and microbial genomes.



“We are very excited to announce this partnership with Intuitive Genomics, which has allowed us to better serve our customers and expand our service offerings,” stated Shaukat Rangwala, Senior Vice President for MOgene LC.



“We are excited to announce this expansion of our bioinformatics collaboration with MOgene, a leading provider of genomics services. We see substantial synergies between MOgene's experimental capabilities and the biocomputing and analytical capabilities we have within Intuitive Genomics,” stated Todd Mockler, Chief Scientific Officer of Intuitive Genomics.



MOgene LC, located in St. Louis, MO a leading genomic service provider, offers Microarray, Sequence Capture, NextGen 454 and Illumina Sequencing, Real Time PCR, RNA/DNA Isolation, and complete bioinformatics from experimental design to publication ready analysis.



About MOgene LC: MOgene, a Limited Liability Company has been in operations since February 2004. The company has established solid reputation as a genomics service provider to academic, government and industrial research groups and institutions. Several papers have been published in leading scientific journals, based on the genomic services provided by MOgene. Company's management and employees have a vast range of expertise and experience. www.mogene.com



About Intuitive Genomics, Inc.: Intuitive Genomics is a biosciences company serving the large-scale, big data analysis needs of private and public research-intensive institutions. Intuitive Genomics works closely with each customer and on each project from experimental design to publication. Developing proprietary algorithms, software, and analytical strategies, Intuitive Genomics delivers highly relevant, insight creating analyses of large genome-scale datasets, enabling researchers and institutions to extract and interpret the critical information that addresses their specific biological needs. www.intuitivegenomics.com

Contact Information:

MOgene, LC

Shaukat Rangwala

314-669-2591

Contact via Email

www.mogene.com

Click here to read the full story: MOgene Announces Partnership with Intuitive Genomics to Expand Bioinformatics Capabilities



Press Release Distributed by PR.com