John G. Gaffney Earns Associate in Risk Management (ARM) Designation

Port Saint Lucie, FL, January 27, 2013 --(PR.com)-- John G. Gaffney, President of Coverage Solutions, Inc., has earned designation as a Associate in Risk Management (ARM), a highly respected credential of the risk management and property-casualty insurance industry.



"Those who hold the ARM designation are among an elite group of professionals who are dedicated to serving their clients, customers, and industry," said a statement from The Institutes, which conducts the ARM program. The Institutes are professional development associations that provide risk management and insurance professionals with research and continuing education courses, as well as industry revered designation and certificate programs.



To earn the ARM credential, Mr. Gaffney completed three rigorous courses and exams focusing on Risk Assessment, Risk Control, and Risk Financing. A separate ethics exam was also a requirement for completion of the program.



In an interview Mr. Gaffney stated, "Earning the ARM designation is a

tremendous honor. I think The Institutes do an outstanding job keeping the curriculum relevant to meet the challenges and potential hazards that all families and businesses face in the twenty first century. With the knowledge gained I think we as an organization are better positioned to assist our clients in identifying and analyzing risk while simultaneously creating cogent solutions through various risk transfer or risk financing methods."



About John G. Gaffney



John G. Gaffney is a seasoned insurance professional with 30 years experience in the insurance industry. Mr. Gaffney began his career with a large national insurance company in New York City. After completing a comprehensive training program Mr. Gaffney began working as an underwriter handling Commercial Property risks in the New York City Metropolitan area. In this capacity Mr. Gaffney became adroit at handling HPR's and Layered Property Programs.



After a period of time Mr. Gaffney was recruited by a national “Alphabet House” insurance brokerage where he acted as an Account Manager in the National Accounts Division. It is here that Mr. Gaffney started to develop his risk management skills orchestrating and managing insurance portfolios associated with Fortune 500 companies.



After several years in the retail brokerage environment Mr. Gaffney joined a Managing General Agency specializing in the development and implementation of insurance programs. Mr. Gaffney was responsible for research, product development, and the marketing of various insurance products to the retail brokerage community. At its apex this firm generated $100 million dollars of program business in 6 states.



After many years of working for others Mr. Gaffney purchased two Allstate agencies in The State of Florida. During his 5 year tenure Mr. Gaffney distinguished himself as one of the premier Allstate agents on a State and National level winning Honor Ring, National Conference, and President's Conference awards on multiple occasions. He also received the Premier Service Agency Award for unparalleled customer service.



After 5 years in the Florida marketplace Mr. Gaffney realized that the insurance landscape in Florida was too volatile to represent one insurance company exclusively. It was this determination that resulted in the genesis of Coverage Solutions, Inc.



Mr. Gaffney was awarded the CPCU Designation (Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter) in 2000 by The American Institute for CPCU and The Insurance Institute of America. The CPCU designation is the premier insurance designation in the Property/Casualty and Risk Management business. It represents a high level of expertise and academic achievement in the insurance business. Mr. Gaffney was awarded the CLU Designation (Chartered Life Underwriter) in 2008 by The American College. The CLU designation is recognized as the highest designation in the life insurance field. Mr. Gaffney is also a CIC (Certified Insurance Counselor) and a AAI (Accredited Advisor in Insurance). Mr. Gaffney has taught various pre-licensing classes and continuing education courses for the insurance industry.



Mr. Gaffney lives with his wife Karen on North Hutchinson Island, Florida



About Coverage Solutions, Inc.



As a independent insurance agency Coverage Solutions, Inc. provides a broad spectrum of insurance/risk management products and services throughout The State of Florida. The agency offers a full suite of property-casualty, life insurance, and financial products for families and businesses.



