Susie's Estate Sales and Key Estate Sales Unite for Complete Service

by Benzinga Staff
January 27, 2013 10:25 AM | 1 min read

Chicago, IL, January 27, 2013 --(PR.com)-- Areas of service in Chicago land area include: St. Charles, Bartlett, Roselle, Chicago, Downers Grove, Bloomingdale, Claredon Hills, Westchester, Oak Brook, Naperville, Elmhurst, Homewood, Flossmoor, Crete, Chicago Heights, Frankfort, Elgin, Steger, Monee, Mokena, Joliet, Oak Lawn, Lockport, Orland Park, Beverly, Mt. Greenwood and many more. In Indiana service areas include Munster, Hammond and Highland.

In Florida, Susie's Estates now services Key West and the lower Keys which includes Cudjoe Key, Marathon, Sugarloaf Key, Summerland Key and Sunset Key.

For more information:

North, Northwest Suburbs and Southern Wisconsin areas:
Chris at (630) 677-1638
www.keyestatesales.com

South, Southwestern Suburbs & Northwestern Indiana areas:
Ellen at (708)305-0452
www.susiesestates.com

Florida Keys and Key West:
Sue at (305)587-4616
www.susieskeywestestatesales.net

Contact Information:
Susie's Chicago land Estate Sales
Sue OBrien
(708)557-9180
Contact via Email
www.susiesestates.com

Click here to read the full story: Susie's Estate Sales and Key Estate Sales Unite for Complete Service

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

